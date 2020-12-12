Clinton family visits Decatur farm in search of 'perfect' Christmas tree

DECATUR — It was going to take more than a year filled with unusual circumstances to deter a Clinton family from following through on their Christmas tradition.

With their four children in tow, Wilbur LeBlanc, 42, and his wife Katherine, 39, spent a frigid Saturday morning in search of the "perfect" Christmas tree to take home and decorate as a family.

Each of the child will place their own unique ornament on the new tree, Katherine said.

For years, the Clinton family has picked out a Christmas tree together as a way of fulfilling the phrase "out with the old and in with the new," according to Wilbur.

"Once Christmas is over with, the tree is gone, it's dead, so you're getting rid of the old and bringing in the new year," he said.

Both Wilbur and Katherine said they grew up picking out a tree as a family and it was a tradition they wanted to pass along to their children. Explaining that the new tree will help signify fresh beginnings as a family, Wilbur said the new year couldn't come fast enough.

"This year's been a really rough year for us with her dad passing away," he said. "We're bringing a new year, a better year."