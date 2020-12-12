Clinton family visits Decatur farm in search of 'perfect' Christmas tree

DECATUR — It was going to take more than a year filled with unusual circumstances to deter a Clinton family from following through on their Christmas tradition.
With their four children in tow, Wilbur LeBlanc, 42, and his wife Katherine, 39, spent a frigid Saturday morning in search of the "perfect" Christmas tree to take home and decorate as a family.
Each of the child will place their own unique ornament on the new tree, Katherine said.
For years, the Clinton family has picked out a Christmas tree together as a way of fulfilling the phrase "out with the old and in with the new," according to Wilbur.
"Once Christmas is over with, the tree is gone, it's dead, so you're getting rid of the old and bringing in the new year," he said.
Both Wilbur and Katherine said they grew up picking out a tree as a family and it was a tradition they wanted to pass along to their children. Explaining that the new tree will help signify fresh beginnings as a family, Wilbur said the new year couldn't come fast enough.
"This year's been a really rough year for us with her dad passing away," he said. "We're bringing a new year, a better year."
The LeBlancs were among dozens of other groups picking out a Christmas tree and other festive decorations at 4 E's Trees on Saturday.
The family-operated tree farm and greenery is closing daily operations for another season at the end of business Sunday. Beginning Monday, the farm will be open by appointment only until Dec. 20. To make an appointment, call (217) 864-4704.
In addition to the trees grown on the farm for customers to choose and have cut on the spot, 4 E's brought about 1,500 pre-cut trees from the family's farm in Wisconsin.
Owner Ron Evans said the trees are planted during the months of March and April and take a minimum of eight years to finish growing and can take as long as 30 years in some cases, meaning a majority of trees planted this year will be ready in 2040.
In addition to trees, the business "tries to cover all aspects of the Christmas season," with the sale of Christmas decorations and festive greenery.
Evans acknowledged that business has been brisk year, but was a little saddened by the circumstances that may have prompted it.
"We're capitalizing on other peoples' misfortune, I think as much as anything," Evans said, noting the COVID-19 prompted the local Boys Scouts to cancel its Christmas tree sale and other tree providers forced to go out of business.
"I didn't want to have to shut down for COVID if I didn't have to," Evans said. "It would've been financially devastating. It's just been a crazy sort of year for us."
Evans said the best part of the job is helping people celebrate Christmas.
"There's a satisfaction in that," he said.
