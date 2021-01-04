Clinton Fire Departments responds to 20 calls in one day

CLINTON — A fire in a mechanical room at the Warner Hospital and Health Services was one of 20 calls the Clinton Fire Department handled on Sunday.

The fire was contained quickly and an evacuation of the hospital was not necessary. Crews remained on the scene for several hours to help ventilate the smoke from the hospital, said Fire Chief Jeff Hoke in a statement on social media.

The department also pulled several power lines from houses including one which caused smoke or a burning smell inside four homes in the 600 block of West Washington. The department also investigated a gas leak in a residence and requested Ameren Illinois to shut gas and power off, to decrease the risk of an explosion.

“Several of these calls came out at the same time or while on the scene of other calls,” Hoke said.