Clinton park to get facelift, eventual restoration

Marian Brisard, the director of the chamber, was among those hoping to save the park, and was one of the volunteers that helped make the park a reality 17 years ago.

“The chamber was initially in charge of the funds in 2003, but we have held some smaller fundraisers such as duck derbies and so we had a little bit of money for a situation like this,” she said.

Ballenger said that he has gone to the site, removed some trees and made some repairs. City employees have also worked on the city-owned park and members of the Clinton Fire Department have also assisted. There may be opportunities for local volunteers in the future.

Brisard said she believes, that if asked, community members will once again help out, just as they did when the park was built.

“It truly was a community effort,” she said. “There were families out there. They were painting, helping with the construction. It was something special. So much heart and soul goes into a project like this.”