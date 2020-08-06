Clinton radio station to feature virtual Apple ‘n Pork Festival broadcast

“They said that the homestead and the nonprofits were going to take a huge hit on this, and they came up with the idea for the virtual live broadcast, integrating the museum volunteers with the nonprofit leaders we would normally talk with during the festival,” Miller said. “I thought it was a wonderful idea. We took it to the C.H. Museum Board and they were tickled to death that we were going to do it.”

The one caveat they stressed, Miller said, was to make sure that every broadcast highlighted that the event is canceled, ensuring no listeners will drive in from out of town expected to see the festival.

Miller said that sponsorships will be sold for the virtual coverage, just as they would in a normal year, but 25% of the gross will go to the C.H. Moore Homestead and Museum.

“Jared and Seth are vested in the Clinton community and when the community hurts, they hurt too,” Miller said. “We are very happy to be able to put something like this together.”

“The efforts and contributions made by our friends at WHOW/WEZC Radio are an example of the outpouring of support the DeWitt County Museum Association has received from the community during these challenging times," Long added. "We are greatly appreciative of Miller Media’s generosity as well as the support shown by so many others.”