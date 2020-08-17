Clinton tutoring service to reopen next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — The Vault will offer free homework help and tutoring for students starting in September.

Certified teachers will be available at the community center, 802 N. Side Square in Clinton. Clinton Public Schools will transport students to the facility starting on Sept. 2.

Officials of the Vault said staff and students will follow health department guidelines including taking temperatures at the door, cleaning and sanitizing precautions, facial coverings and hand sanitizing upon entry. They will limit the number of people in the building to 50 or fewer.

The tutoring services will be free and students will have to be registered to participate.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

