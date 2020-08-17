You have permission to edit this article.
Clinton tutoring service to reopen next month
Clinton tutoring service to reopen next month

At The Vault teen center in Clinton are, from left, Luz Hernandez, Kaylee Ford and Addison Prothero. “We want kids to know that they are loved, they are valued, and they have a purpose in this world,” said Michelle Witzke, who founded the center. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

CLINTON — The Vault will offer free homework help and tutoring for students starting in September. 

Certified teachers will be available at the community center, 802 N. Side Square in Clinton. Clinton Public Schools will transport students to the facility starting on Sept. 2. 

Officials of the Vault said staff and students will follow health department guidelines including taking temperatures at the door, cleaning and sanitizing precautions, facial coverings and hand sanitizing upon entry. They will limit the number of people in the building to 50 or fewer. 

The tutoring services will be free and students will have to be registered to participate. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Interested in tutoring services?

Registration forms can be found at The Vault, the junior high office, or on their website. The Vault is open for all junior high and high school students, regardless of which county they are from. 

