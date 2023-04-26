DECATUR — A volleyball coach whose book was adapted into the 2018 film “The Miracle Season” is bringing her story to Decatur.

Author and coach Kathy Bresnahan will speak at Eisenhower High School on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. The event is being held by Decatur’s Apex Volleyball Club as part of the club’s Decatur invite tournament this weekend.

Apex Director and Dennis Lab School Volleyball Coach Tony Holly said he’s been working on the event for nearly five years.

“Her story resonates with everyone. Coaches, teachers, parents, and kids alike,” Holly said of Bresnahan. “I’m excited that the rest of the community will have the same opportunity. Hearing her has made me a better coach and honestly put the game of volleyball in perspective for me.”

Bresnahan is a two-time Iowa State High School Volleyball Champion and 2011 National Volleyball Coach of the year. In 2011, she coached the Iowa City West High School girl’s volleyball team to a repeat state championship just months after the team’s all-state setter and team leader Caroline “Line” Found died in a moped accident.

Bresnahan tours as a speaker on behalf of the Live Like Line Foundation, which fundraises for students who can't afford sports or other activities.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $7 online at www.apexvbc.com. Tickets will be $10 at the door on Friday.

Bresnahan will be available to sign copies of her book after the event. Paperback copies will be on sale.

For more information, call Holly at 217-972-0650 or visit apexvbc.com.

