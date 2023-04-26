DECATUR — A volleyball coach whose book was adapted into the 2018 film “The Miracle Season” is bringing her story to Decatur.
Author and coach Kathy Bresnahan will speak at Eisenhower High School on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. The event is being held by Decatur’s Apex Volleyball Club as part of the club’s Decatur invite tournament this weekend.
Apex Director and Dennis Lab School Volleyball Coach Tony Holly said he’s been working on the event for nearly five years.
“Her story resonates with everyone. Coaches, teachers, parents, and kids alike,” Holly said of Bresnahan. “I’m excited that the rest of the community will have the same opportunity. Hearing her has made me a better coach and honestly put the game of volleyball in perspective for me.”
Bresnahan is a two-time Iowa State High School Volleyball Champion and 2011 National Volleyball Coach of the year. In 2011, she coached the Iowa City West High School girl’s volleyball team to a repeat state championship just months after the team’s all-state setter and team leader Caroline “Line” Found died in a moped accident.