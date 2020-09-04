COATES: Life lessons from monarch butterflies

The conversation went something like this:
"Hey, we're getting some monarch butterflies."
"Oh, wow. Like out back? So they're going to come here?"
"No, like caterpillars. We're going to grow them."
"Oh."
I've learned over the years with my wife and three daughters about red flags, like these phrases: "It'll be fun" and "The girls will like it."
For example, I was talked into a new puppy a few months ago by the five words, "It'll be a nice distraction."
As in, a distraction during COVID.
"It'll be fun."
And it has been, the Polly Pocket-gnawing, house-training joy named Ziggy.
But back to butterflies, or more precisely caterpillars. They came from a friend — tiny creatures destined for flight to Mexico or California following a really, really bizarre process and our care.
A salad container punched with slits was their home. Nutrients came from milkweed leaves kept in the refrigerator with the ominous handwritten note for humans: "DO NOT EAT."
My daughters inspected daily, maybe hourly. Given that my entire butterfly knowledge was/is limited to the theme song of "Reading Rainbow," I gave reliably imperfect advice about the gestation period and other facts.
Despite our novice tendencies, nature did its thing.
And therein lies the miracle.
Regardless about how everything seems so off right now, the clockwork still kicked in.
Egg.
Larva.
Caterpillar.
Each ate and ate and ate just like Eric Carle promised they would. They ate and ate and ate, oblivious to COVID or remote learning or anything else. They ate and ate and didn't stop.
And like magic they went into chrysalises and emerged days later a creature nothing like the first.
One.
Two.
Three.
Four.
Then they all were let go, those little black legs and orange wings flapping away, hoping for the best.
They were just going home.
Sure, mistakes were made, as sometimes happens in life. At some point the salad container was dropped, or according to some sources familiar with the goings-on in the dining room, perhaps shoved, a witness said during an interview with parents.
The pupa was inspected through the plastic and all was deemed OK.
A still-growing Nymphalidae emerged, but somewhat weary. It was nursed then released off the deck, into the wilds of Mount Zion.
In my mind, it's still flying to some invisible goalpost of sun and milkweed and a sense of belonging.
I think we all can relate.
It was fun.
Chris Coates is a father of three and the Central Illinois editor. His puppy, Ziggy, is still potty training.
