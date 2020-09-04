COATES: Life lessons from monarch butterflies

Despite our novice tendencies, nature did its thing.

And therein lies the miracle.

Regardless about how everything seems so off right now, the clockwork still kicked in.

Egg.

Larva.

Caterpillar.

Each ate and ate and ate just like Eric Carle promised they would. They ate and ate and ate, oblivious to COVID or remote learning or anything else. They ate and ate and didn't stop.

And like magic they went into chrysalises and emerged days later a creature nothing like the first.

One.

Two.

Three.

Four.

Then they all were let go, those little black legs and orange wings flapping away, hoping for the best.

They were just going home.

Sure, mistakes were made, as sometimes happens in life. At some point the salad container was dropped, or according to some sources familiar with the goings-on in the dining room, perhaps shoved, a witness said during an interview with parents.