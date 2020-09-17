Coates recognized as 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association

"There are a number of great editors in Illinois, so I'm sure it was difficult to select an inaugural Editor of the Year, but Chris is a fantastic choice," said Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation. "He works as hard, as smart, and as well as any editor I've ever seen. He leads great newsrooms and outstanding newspapers.

"He's also been a great friend of the Illinois Press Association. So, congratulations to Chris, and his team of editors, reporters and photographers that do such outstanding work!"

As Central Illinois Editor for Lee Enterprises, Coates oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review, Journal Gazette-Times Courier and Woodford County Journal. A Trenton, Michigan, native, and father of three, he also worked in California, Iowa and Delaware after graduating from Columbia College Chicago.

"Chris is a dynamic news leader who understands how to think on his feet in the changing world of print and digital journalism," said Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. "But more importantly, he realizes local relevance still rules the day for news coverage. I’m proud to have him in a prominent role in our Midwestern news team."