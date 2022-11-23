'Cocoa Santa' to appear in Decatur

DECATUR — The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with "Cocoa Santa" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, hosted by The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.

The event will give children of all backgrounds an opportunity to see a diverse representation of St. Nick, organizers said. It will be held at The Salvation Army's facility, 229 W. Main St., Decatur.

"Cocoa Santa," who is Black, is portrayed by Kevin Nolan of St. Louis, Missouri. He appears at the St. Louis Galleria every Sunday in December.

"It feels good to show representation matters. I’m out there for all that want to come,” Nolan said in a statement.

The first 250 children to attend Saturday will receive a free cocoa cupcake from SugaFix Bakery.

This event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media, Young Leaders in Action and SugaFix Bakery.