 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Cocoa Santa' to appear in Decatur

  • 0
Meet Greet Santa Event at Salvation Army-1.jpg

DECATUR — The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with "Cocoa Santa" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, hosted by The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County. 

The event will give children of all backgrounds an opportunity to see a diverse representation of St. Nick, organizers said. It will be held at The Salvation Army's facility, 229 W. Main St., Decatur.

"Cocoa Santa," who is Black, is portrayed by Kevin Nolan of St. Louis, Missouri. He appears at the St. Louis Galleria every Sunday in December.

"It feels good to show representation matters. I’m out there for all that want to come,” Nolan said in a statement. 

The first 250 children to attend Saturday will receive a free cocoa cupcake from SugaFix Bakery.

People are also reading…

This event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media, Young Leaders in Action and SugaFix Bakery.

Don't look for plastic partitions when visiting Santa this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style, according to HireSanta.com, which arranges for Santas to visit locations around the country. Children at Macy's in Herald Square in New York City got an early visit with Santa this week. The attraction opens to the broader public the day after Thanksgiving. The retailer has a Santaland experience opening next week at New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco stores.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany covers mouths in World Cup protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News