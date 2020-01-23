Cold blamed for Peoria woman's death; snow, freezing rain expected most of Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria woman has died of cold exposure, and authorities are asking people to check on their friends, family and elderly neighbors.

The woman, 80, was found dead inside her home, which did not have an operating furnace or heat source, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. He said she died of significant cold exposure.

Meanwhile, up to 2 inches of snow could fall by Thursday night as a wintry storm passes through Central Illinois. Temperatures are expected to stay near the freezing mark throughout the week.

By 7 a.m., the National Weather Service reported 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Morton and 1.3 inches at Jacksonville. No measurable amounts were reported for areas east of Peoria.

Light snow and freezing rain are making for slick roads in a few places across the state's mid-section. Drivers should drive more slowly than usual and allow plenty of time to stop.

McLean County authorities issued a collision alert until further notice. Motorists involved in minor accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the sheriff's department when the alert is lifted.