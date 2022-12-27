Cold snap causes delay in city water services

DECATUR — City water crews are responding to an "uncharacteristic" number of emergencies stemming from last weekend's cold snap, prompting a delay in some water-related services.

According to the city, there have been more than 15 water main breaks and at least 100 meters or pipes that have burst at customers' homes in the past few days, a number that could rise in the coming days as pipes thaw.

"We obviously have a number a large number of older homes and older businesses in Decatur and those are the types of buildings that typically are going to experience problems," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth.

Kindseth said city staff anticipated some problems when prepping for the snow and extreme cold last week. This unwelcome Christmas gift led to a flood of calls to the Decatur Fire Department this weekend over broken pipes.

"I suspect there are more houses and properties in Decatur that have burst pipes that we probably still haven't discovered as of yet that we'll continue to find over the next couple of days," he said.

Though there are a few telltale signs of a pipe burst or other water main issues, Kindseth said the city typically has a good idea because of automated meter reading technology that keeps close track of usage.

These emergencies have tied up the city's water services division, leading to a delay in some general functions such as turning on or off water services to a home and meter checks.

Bloomington-based insurance giant State Farm estimates it has already paid some $181 million for nearly 9,000 claims of damage caused by frozen pipes in 2022. That works out at the average claim costing $20,000. The top state for losses, perhaps surprisingly, was Texas with $64 million, followed by New York with $17 million and Illinois coming in third with $10.8 million.

The city offered some general tips to residents to avoid frozen pipes and water emergencies:

Keep heat at a reasonable temperature

If away, the temperature should be set no lower than 55 degrees

Let cold water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing

If leaving home for an extended period, consider shutting water off at the incoming shut off valve and flushing your pipes

To report a busted pipe or the need for emergency service, residents can call customer service at 217-424-2841 or the meter shop at 217-857-5704. The after-hours emergency line is 217-424-2831.