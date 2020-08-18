Coles County wind farm developer announces McLean County project

MCLEAN COUNTY — The same company that's planning a Coles County wind farm on Tuesday announced plans for a similar project in southern McLean County.
Apex Clean Energy, of Virginia, said the project, called Diamond Grove Wind, is in the early stages of development. Public engagement manager Max Jabrixio said that the project would take up about 30,000 acres of farmland between LeRoy and Heyworth.
He said the company is talking with roughly 100 homeowners in the area.
“There is so much active wind in the county already and our conversation with the homeowners has been overwhelmingly positive because they already know how useful wind energy has been there,” Jabrixio said.
Apex earlier this month announced plans for 70 wind turbines operating on about 20,000 acres of farmland in northern Coles County.
The company said the Diamond Grove project would create hundreds of jobs during construction, with a local operations and maintenance team staying long-term to provide everyday oversight.
“We’ve begun early conversations with landowners and farmers regarding their interest in the project and have received a very positive response," Senior Development Manager Alan Moore said in a statement. "Many residents are already familiar with the benefits of wind energy given McLean’s role as a leader in bringing projects like this to the region.”
The company also has the Goose Creek Wind project in Piatt County, Lincoln Land Wind project in Sangamon and Morgan counties, and Sugar Creek Wind project and Mulligan Solar project in Logan County.
