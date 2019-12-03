1,695,771 collected in 12 hours: Decatur students honored for role in Community Food Drive

This year, the school focused on monetary donations instead of food. “We just advertised and reached out to families,” Zahm-Duncheon said.

Eisenhower senior Zachariah Fuller was one of the participating students. “I would bring in a dollar or a few cans,” he said. “I always like to participate, but they encouraged me. It’s always fun whenever the whole school does it.”

The presentation on Tuesday coincided with Giving Tuesday, which has become a day for people to donate to causes and groups.

