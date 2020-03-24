COLUMN: In these difficult times, Central Illinois must come together

With COVID-19 now in our communities, Central Illinois residents need to pull together as one. Important safety and health guidelines, including the governor’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing, have an isolating effect, but remaining socially connected is incredibly important in these unprecedented times.

As a media company, we are in a unique position to encourage good behavior, calmness, compassion and hope through our print, digital and social platforms. Our websites, digital apps, social media pages and newspapers are filled with the important work from our newsrooms and timely messages from our advertisers. We want to help channel that information into something the community can rally around.

So, while this virus has separated us physically, it is also bringing us together. To celebrate that spirit of solidarity, we have created #Centralillinois2gether.

We will use a graphic interpretation of this hashtag across our print and digital platforms along with various social media channels as a reminder to all of us that we are in this together — and that we all must do our part and at the same time remain connected and help each other.

Barry Winterland is the general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois.

