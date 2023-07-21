I wanted to take a National Parks trip with my wife.

We loaded up my 4x4 Ford Ranger and without hesitation put a plan in motion to visit the Badlands of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Yellowstone National Forest in three states. It was a massive endeavor and a gift that kept on giving.

We mixed in the Crazy Horse Monument that is not a national park and the Minute Man Missile Museum because we ran into it. To cap it we went to the site of the Battle of Little Big Horn and knelt before Native American headstones along with the fallen of the 7th Calvary.

Now I don’t know if you’ve ever been locked up with your wife eight hours a day in a pickup truck, but let me be honest with you: Every secret, past argument and garment you ever left on the floor for her to pick up is trapped in that truck and turns it into become a steel cage death match. We banged on each other like a blacksmith lays a strike on his anvil.

We really didn’t plan for the adversity and obstacles that befell us on our journey. We kept falling into trouble, but soon our personal gifts reared their heads and pulled us out of every fire. My wife became a teammate, a fellow survivor trying to navigate highways and dirt roads that connected our adventures.

I listened and learned valuable life and financial lessons from my wife, and she put down her claws and began to hug me for my wit, inventiveness and ingenuity. It became a test of our abilities and creativity to problem-solve together.

When we got to the Badlands, I watched my wife walk out on the cliffs of the huge desolate, mountainous landscape that stretched forever. My mind could not remember the scope of this barren land sitting right in the middle of our county. It is dry and full of cracked cervices that stretch for as far as the eye can see.

My wife bravely hiked and moved across it like a panther. She explored and searched for answers as to how this wasteland could exist. I smiled from ear to ear, watching a 50-year-old woman turn into a 12-year-old little girl. I held her hand and explained that bandits used the Badlands as an exit strategy and hideout and her answer was, “Yes, yes I can see how this ocean of desert and mountains could help them run away.”

Ranee queried me about rock formations and dirt samples, and I was given the honor to teach my wife about the Badlands' geology and geography. I was given the gift of giving her my knowledge while she thirsted for answers. She let me be the teacher and didn’t take offense at my teachings. It was wonderful.

Mount Rushmore gave us a moment that I will treasure always. The four heads of Washington, Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln mask this picturesque mountain in South Dakota. The park is amazing and the visitor’s center gives you beautiful angles to see all views of the rock carvings. It was a monument to men's and women’s ingenuity and toughness in creating an incredible art piece that belongs to the America people.

We needed lodging for the night and my wife booked us a tiny cabin nestled in the woods around Mount Rushmore Park. Tiny is not a fair description. It was miniature, and you could sit in the bathroom and open the front door at the same time. Please do not ask me how I know that.

The water of this tiny cabin never warmed up and the temperature in the cabin never cooled own. The bed was full size and I and my wife cuddled, and it wasn’t by choice.

I heard sounds I swear were Sasquatches running around and knocking on trees. Roars and grunts filled the night air and I clutched to my wife like a scared child, but I kept telling her over and over I was just cold.

Yellowstone took us eight hours to drive through the first day. It is mammoth, monstrous and gargantuan and around every corner is a snow-capped mountain, a beast you only saw in a zoo or on TV and a river with water you can drink. Its beauty is all-encompassing. The smells are alien. Odors like pine, wildflowers and fresh air fill your nostrils and lungs. The landscape is a testament to the creativity and construction skills of our Heavenly Maker.

Mrs. Hale cared for me tenderly after every stumble when she knew the elevation was wrecking my lungs. She tended to me and graced me with her tenderness and constantly reassured me I was not a burden when I felt like an anchor around her lovely neck.

I saw her giddy when a buffalo walked 10 feet in front of our truck, and she jammed on the brakes on a dangerous mountain pass road to get a glimpse of a small female moose. Elk lined the roads and all I could do was look at her eyes as she giggled and said “Wow” a thousand times.

This trip was magical. I have fallen in love with America again and there was a beautiful residual effect. I fell in love again with my wife. I didn’t think it was possible to love the woman who helped save my life when I was sick any more than I already did, but high in those snowcapped mountains I saw her happy again.

She wasn’t sitting by my hospital bed fighting back tears and scouring the country for answers to save me. She got to be a beautiful and talented woman again and I got to see her blossom like all those Yellowstone wildflowers.