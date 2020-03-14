Comcast increases access to internet to meet growing home demand

Comcast announced steps Friday to help ensure people stay connected to the internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to the coronavirus.

“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet — for education, work, and personal health reasons,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable chief executive officer. “Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it’s our company’s responsibility to step up and help out.”

Among the polices being implemented for the next 60 days is free access to Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.

The company also announced it is providing customers with unlimited digital plans at no additional charge and will not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they contact the company and let them know that they can’t pay their bills during this period.

