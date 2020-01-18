'Come together': Decatur's 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon celebrates unity in the year 2020

Lewis, who stepped down as U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois in 2016, worked in Mississippi from 1966 to 1974, promoting voting and other civil rights. On Saturday, he recounted his experiences representing those in King's organization who were arrested for peaceful protests.

Lewis told the story of when King in 1957 began to lead the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which focused on protests across the segregated south. He said protests are consistent with the best of the country's political tradition. Lewis reminded the crowd of how King applied some of America's best traditions of protest to challenge the country's worst practices.

King in 1965 turned his attention toward the right to vote, a movement Lewis became involved in when he went to McComb, Mississippi, in January. A month later, Lewis said students decided to protest because African-American adults were not allowed to register to vote. Lewis was one of 50 who protested at their county courthouse.

"People from the community braved real danger," Lewis said. "White people in our community in McComb had responded to Civil Rights activity with beatings, bombings and killings." He said there were 17 bombings and two killings.