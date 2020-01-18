'Come together': Decatur's 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon celebrates unity in the year 2020

DECATUR — A Central Illinois attorney who fought for civil rights in 1960s Mississippi encouraged Decatur residents and community leaders to follow the lead of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose legacy he helped to honor Saturday.
"In the Decatur community and Macon County, you know your struggles," said James A. Lewis, the former U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois who served as keynote speaker for the luncheon at the Decatur Club. "You can come together, engage with each other, develop your best ideas and apply these best ideas toward your struggles."
Decatur's 34th annual celebration of the legendary Civil Rights leader brought together prominent local voices in education, county and city leadership, and nonprofit organizations for a luncheon at the Decatur Club.
"When we see the people that come to this event, black, white and so on, it shows a union," said Derrick Thaxton, chairman of the Decatur Human Relations Commission that helps organize the event. "That unity is so important going into the year 2020."
The luncheon's theme this year was "Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Dream with 20/20 Vision." It is the first of two long-running traditions in Decatur honoring King. The annual Freedom March is Monday, Jan. 20, starting at the Decatur Civic Center. Participants will gather at 11 a.m. and march at noon. The route will head east to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and proceed north to the Church of the Living God Temple #1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, where a ceremony is held.
Lewis, who stepped down as U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois in 2016, worked in Mississippi from 1966 to 1974, promoting voting and other civil rights. On Saturday, he recounted his experiences representing those in King's organization who were arrested for peaceful protests.
Lewis told the story of when King in 1957 began to lead the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which focused on protests across the segregated south. He said protests are consistent with the best of the country's political tradition. Lewis reminded the crowd of how King applied some of America's best traditions of protest to challenge the country's worst practices.
King in 1965 turned his attention toward the right to vote, a movement Lewis became involved in when he went to McComb, Mississippi, in January. A month later, Lewis said students decided to protest because African-American adults were not allowed to register to vote. Lewis was one of 50 who protested at their county courthouse.
"People from the community braved real danger," Lewis said. "White people in our community in McComb had responded to Civil Rights activity with beatings, bombings and killings." He said there were 17 bombings and two killings.
On March 7, 1965, also known as "Bloody Sunday," King, SCLC and John Lewis, who at the time was the U.S. Representative for Georgia's fifth congressional district, held a voting rights protest march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
"They were attacked and beaten by state highway patrol on horses," James Lewis said. "A few weeks later, with a court order protecting the protest march, Dr. King, John Lewis and others completed the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery with a rally of 25,000 people in Montgomery. This protest spurred congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965."
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe also spoke during the luncheon, offering words of encouragement for Decatur citizens to leave a positive impact in their community.
"We can't fix the world. Fixing the country seems just as hard right now, but we can fix Decatur," Moore Wolfe said. "We are working on a revitalization effort reinventing our neighborhoods. But this can't be just a city project about tearing down bad homes. It is going to take all of us to see that dream and then believe it and make it happen."
James Lewis wrapped up the afternoon with words from King.
"We are not going to let any injunction turn us around. We are going on."
