COMING SOON: Garcia's Pizza to move into former Long John Silver's in January

DECATUR — Garcia's Pizza will be relocating into the former Long John Silver's building in early January, the owner said.

"We're tired of renting, and that is an excellent location," co-owner Norma Fick said.

Garcia's restaurant is currently located at 1099 W. Main St. in Decatur. Work is still being done on the new location at 701 W. Eldorado St.

Fick said the building has required a lot of maintenance, including roof repairs.