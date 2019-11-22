You are the owner of this article.
COMING SOON: Garcia's Pizza to move into former Long John Silver's in January
Garcia's

Garcia's at 1099 W. Main St. is moving into the former Long John Silver's building.

DECATUR — Garcia's Pizza will be relocating into the former Long John Silver's building in early January, the owner said.

"We're tired of renting, and that is an excellent location," co-owner Norma Fick said.

Garcia's restaurant is currently located at 1099 W. Main St. in Decatur. Work is still being done on the new location at 701 W. Eldorado St. 

Fick said the building has required a lot of maintenance, including roof repairs.

The Long John Silver's restaurant closed in April after having operated at the location since 1972. It was one of two Long John Silver's restaurants that operated in the community. The second, located at 2889 N. Main St., closed in 1999.

The closure of the Eldorado Street location came after a difficult year for the restaurant, which was the scene of a fatal shooting in January and was the subject of two Macon County Health Department closures in 2018.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

