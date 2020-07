× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A community blood drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave.

Donors get a voucher for a $10 gift card.

Donors must be 17 years of age and older and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

For information, call Community Blood Services of Illinois at (800) 217-4483.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0