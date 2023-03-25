DECATUR — ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, will be on hand for two community blood drives.
The blood drives will be held at:
- D1 Naz, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur, from 2-630 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, in the lobby.
- Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway, Mount Zion, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, in the bloodmobile.
All presenting donors get a gift card or a 20-can cooler tote.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
For more information, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur car ads through the years
1920 Starr used car ad
1930 Area car ads
1940 area car ads
1950 area car ads
1960 Gregory Ford car ads
1970 area car ads
1980 car ads
1990 area car ads
2000 Miles Chevrolet ad
2010 Crown Toyota ad
2015 Jackson Ford car ad
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.