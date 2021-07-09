Community blood drives next week in Macon County

DECATUR — ImpactLife has four blood drives being held in Macon County.
- The Bloodmobile will be at the YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave, Decatur, 8 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. Donors will receive a $10 gift card or performance pullover.
- The Bloodmobile will be at the Casey's General Store in Warrensburg from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Warrensburg-Latham High School will be collecting donations for scholarships.
- Macon County Community will have the Bloodmobile at Municipal Lot, 141 S. Main St, Decatur from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.Donors will receive a $10 gift card or performance pullover.
- Macon County Farm Bureau will have the Bloodmobile at 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. Donors will receive a $10 gift card or performance pullover.
All donors will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card!
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.