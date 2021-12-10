 Skip to main content
Community blood drives next week in Macon County

DECATUR — ImpactLife has announced upcoming blood drives being held in Macon County.

  • Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance, Monday, Dec. 13, 3-7 p.m. at Fellowship Hall, 5409 E US 36, Decatur.
  • Decatur YMCA, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bloodmobile, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur.
  • Illiopolis Community, Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Visitation Hall, 410 Anne St., Illiopolis.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a free T-shirt or a $5 gift card.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

