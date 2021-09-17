Community blood drives next week in Macon County

DECATUR — ImpactLife has announced upcoming blood drives being held in Macon County.
- State Representative Sue Scherer will host the Bloodmobile at 1295 W. Wood St., Decatur, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
- Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E. North St., Decatur, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
- Richland Community College will host the Bloodmobile in Lot B, One College Park, Decatur, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22.
All presenting donors get a voucher for a free T-shirt or a $5 gift card.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.