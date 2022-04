DECATUR — A Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17, in Hess Park, 2170 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Decatur.

This free event is for children up to age 12. Entertainment will be provided by DJ DREE.

The event is being hosted by Youth With a Positive Direction.

For information contact JaLynn Reid at 217-330-4129 or 217-855-9365.

