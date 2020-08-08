Community groups look for other ways to raise funds without Decatur Celebration

When asked about this year's event, Cox said he was going to miss the music, people dancing, children yelling and laughing. “And the hundreds of volunteers,” he said. “I’m definitely going to miss them.”

Those volunteers include representatives of numerous nonprofit organizations, like Swingsations, that count on the annual event as a crucial fundraiser. About $100,000 is raised for those groups, organizers have said.

With a big revenue-generator off the table, Schmidt said Swingsations is having to adjust.

"Some thoughts are the booths that we do, the lemon shake-ups, is trying to find a place to set them up, at different fairs and that, but those keep getting canceled," he said.

Setting up in "parking lots and things like that with health permits would be hard. Getting health permits for Celebration is very easy. So trying to do (other locations), that has not been as easy. You just don't get that many people in a crowded space like you do at the Celebration," he said.

One of the other usual ways to raise money is to work bingo games at Majestic Bingo Hall in Mount Zion, and they continue to do that, he said.