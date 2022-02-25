Community leaders react to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination

DECATUR – Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson first became interested in the law as a preschooler when her father was studying law and she sat with him while he studied.

A graduate of Harvard and of Harvard Law School, editor of the Harvard Law Review, Jackson has served in multiple roles in her career, from working as a public defender to her current role as a judge in the United States District Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia.

“We know there's long existed among us exceptionally qualified and accomplished Black female lawyers and judges,” said Judge Lisa Holder White, a Decatur native who serves on the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield. “It's an important milestone in our national history.”

Jackson, 51, is the first Black female nominated to the Supreme Court. President Biden made the announcement on Friday afternoon. If she is confirmed and seated, she will fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

“Speaking from experience, I can certainly say it's an honor and privilege to serve as a judge, adjudicating matters involving fellow members of the community,” White said. “It's a great responsibility. I'm sure she's excited and humbled by the prospect of serving on the nation's highest court, the first Black woman to serve since the court was founded in 1789.”

Judges take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the law, White said, and the focus should be on that.

“What we normally focus on is adjudicating matters, following the law, making those decisions in line with the law and the Constitution. I just think the judges there are working hard to uphold the oath that they took,” she said.

“It's going to bring more equality to the country,” Diggs said. “I'm looking forward to reading more about her as we get closer to when she's installed, I hope.”

So far, said Evelyn Hood, director of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum in Decatur, there have been only two African-Americans on the Supreme Court: Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.

“There is a difference there,” she said. “Thomas is not a Thurgood Marshall. I hope she'll be a Thurgood Marshall for the African-American community. If she can fill those shoes, she can have an impact on the African-American community. (Marshall) was fighting for civil rights so we'll see. I don't know that much about her right now. I hope it all works out and she has impact. We need to get it together and do it now.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.