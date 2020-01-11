Community recycling options vary widely across Central Illinois — and the U.S. Here's why.

DECATUR — Taylor Colclasure would like to go green.
He’d take time to sort aluminum cans and glass bottles, which can be recycled, from the greasy pizza boxes and Styrofoam cups that can’t be. And he’d happily pay someone to pick up the load. But like many in rural communities, Colclasure doesn’t have that opportunity. Instead, he’d have to drive about 30 miles to recycle those items.
“I don’t have any options now, unless I were to take it all the way to Lake Land (College) or Decatur,” said Colclasure, who lives in the Elim Springs Park community between Bethany and Sullivan. “I think it would be worth it, but it’s just not convenient at all.”
A 2018 OnePoll survey found that 52% of Americans feel they don’t have access to recycling. Options vary widely across Central Illinois. Some places, including Decatur, offer curbside recycling pickup. In others, residents like Colclasure face a lack of local opportunities, unless they’re willing to go the extra mile — literally.
The issue is complicated by problems caused when people try to recycle the wrong things. These items, called “contaminants” or unworkable material by those in the business, can include plastic bags, food waste, diapers and garden hoses.
Municipal recycling systems across the country are also reeling from China’s decision to crack down on contaminants. The country had been the largest buyer of U.S. plastic waste, but in early 2018 implemented a new policy called National Sword. Now, it will only accept material that less than 1% contaminated, essentially eliminating it as an end market for single-stream recycling.
Low commodity prices over the past several years also have meant that recycling companies are less able to profit from processing and reselling the materials.
“It’s caused a supply-and-demand imbalance,” said Todd Shumaker, director of new business development at recycling company Midwest Fiber. “So it’s forced prices to probably historic lows and for a prolonged period of time.”
The changes have taken a toll. The city of Sullivan ended recycling a few years ago because residents were misusing the bin, City Councilwoman Peggy Hargis said. In Coles County, townships stopped offering drop-off sites, which previously were available through a countywide partnership program. The last bins, in Humboldt, closed last month.
“I think with higher prices for recycling, it is harder for smaller communities to be able to afford it,” said Sarah Mummel, solid waste coordinator for Coles County Regional Planning.
Studies show that people are more likely to recycle when it’s convenient, such as when a community opts for single-stream recycling that doesn’t require items to be sorted. In places with few or no options, residents determined to recycle must put in extra effort.
Rural Sullivan resident Samantha Berner lost a more convenient option when that community’s recycling program ended. Now, she takes items to Lake Land in Mattoon, where recycling has been offered since 2007.
“I take all of my hard plastics like (laundry) containers and milk to Lake Land,” Berner said.
The bins at the college allow for recycling plastic, aluminum, paper and cardboard. Although it’s not the most convenient option for Berner, she said she only has to take items every three months.
Varying options
Across the U.S., many communities have narrowed or even eliminated recycling services as a result of escalating costs and China’s new policy.
Philadelphia started burning half of its recycling. The Alabama Environmental Council cited market factors when it closed its Birmingham-area recycling center in December 2018. Marysville, Michigan, near Detroit last year stopped accepting newspapers, glass food jars, magazines, office paper and most other categories of previously recyclable goods. Minneapolis ended black plastics and rigid plastics like disposable cups.
At the same time, people do want to recycle. Consumers are eager to use the services when available, said James Jennings, manager of waste reduction and compliance at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
More people also take part when they can use a single-stream system, which is easier and takes less time for the consumer. But the system increases the likelihood that non-recyclable materials will find their way into bins.
Single-stream curbside recycling pickup is available in Argenta, Decatur, Forsyth, Macon, Mount Zion, Oreana, Long Creek and Warrensburg. Residents have the option through their waste haulers.
The city of Decatur launched its single-stream recycling program in 2011. At the same time, the city changed trash pickup from twice to once per week.
“If you do it right, then you don’t need the twice a week service,” said Richelle Irons, neighborhood services manager. “If you do the recycling, you have minimal trash.”
Adoption rates wildly exceeded the city’s goal. Officials had said the goal was 30% adoption by 2020, but more than half of residents were using the service by 2015.
The city has eight haulers and a contract with Midwest Fiber. Single-family homes and buildings up to six units have access to be provided with a recycling bin with once-a-week pick up.
The city also has placed recycling bins downtown, but not everyone uses them correctly. “Yes, there is a problem (with contamination),” Irons said. “They are utilized, but unfortunately, people do contaminate them.”
Not all Decatur parks have recycling bins, said Karalee Misner, director of marketing and communications for the Decatur Park District. She said recycling bins are offered at district facilities like the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, Overlook Adventure Park and the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. It’s anticipated that they will also be added to Splash Cove, the new water park opening in Nelson Park this year.
The village of Mount Zion recently entered an agreement with Advanced Disposal for curbside recycling pickup. Each resident must have the waste hauler for garbage disposal services with included recycling in the $21 monthly fee.
Bethany and Marrowbone Township residents have a drop-off location near Lincoln and Robinson Streets by Heritage Grain Co-op, Village Treasurer Jessica Henderson said.
“We had a group of residents that wanted to see recycling in town,” Henderson said. She said the group researched and brought it to the village board, who ultimately approved the program.
The village of Bethany and Marrowbone Township split the $400 monthly cost, as a 50 cent fee is added to utility bills. Midwest Fiber picks up the materials.
No sustainability campus
Macon County Environmental Management offers drop-off sites in Kenney, Boody, Blue Mound, Long Creek, Maroa, Harristown, Niantic, Oakley, Elwin and Oreana. Residents can also drop off recyclables at the Midwest Fiber warehouse, 1781 Hubbard Ave. in Decatur.
The county also hosts events to allow recycling of paint and electronics.
“It’s beneficial to have recycling options,” said Nick Burge, environmental management interim director, “because there are a lot of materials that can be reprocessed and used again, rather than them taking up space in the landfill.”
Recycling would have gotten even more convenient for Macon County residents under a plan that the county board quietly killed last fall. County leaders in 2018 had announced plans for a sustainability campus near Harristown that would have offered drive-through recycling, a solar farm, environmental offices, a compost center and community gardens.
Philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett had donated $1.2 million to buy the 109-acre site, and board members in October 2018 voted to rezone the property to allow for the center.
But after Republicans took a 12-9 majority on the board in the November 2018 election, momentum stalled. The initial proposal estimated a $4.5 million cost for facility construction, which later grew to $7.5 million. Buffett funded a feasibility study after members questioned whether the county could afford to operate the building.
Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield last week said the center’s cost estimate had grown again. The board quietly voted Oct. 10 to give the land back to Buffett, essentially abandoning the plan. Board member Laura Zimmerman, also chairwoman of the Macon County Democrats, voted against returning the property.
“It was unfortunate, but at the time most of us thought we just can’t afford it,” Greenfield said. “It started at $7.5 million and then it went to $10 million and I’m not sure we could have even done it for $10 million.”
How it works
About 20 different garbage collection companies bring recyclables to the Midwest Fiber center in Decatur each week, Shumaker said. Most come from a 30-mile radius.
Midwest Fiber also has locations in Normal, Peoria, Springfield, Urbana and Terre Haute, Indiana. About 360 million pounds of material are recycled annually across the company, he said.
Products that arrive at the Hubbard Avenue facility are piled into massive warehouses and then packed into semi trucks that carry them to an 86,400-square-foot sorting facility in Normal. The items are then separated and prepared for sale.
And after that? “In reality, they go all over the world,” Shumaker said.
Purchasers process the materials and give them new life. Hard plastics are sold to companies like Trex Composite Decking to make weatherproof decks. Mohawk Flooring weaves old soda bottles into carpet fibers. Newspapers can be sold to be made into insulation, Shumaker said.
Within a month, he said, a recycled item could be sitting on a store shelf again.
Recycling bulky electronics like televisions comes with its own set of challenges. They were banned from landfills in 2012, and there are environmental rules for disposing of lead and other hazardous materials that are part of many older models. Because of this, many recycling companies won’t accept them.
Macon County Environmental Management offered 10 electronic recycling events in 2019, collecting 142,731 pounds of materials. Burge said the agency will host more between April and October this year.
Staples and Best Buy in Forsyth also offer options. Staples offers electronics recycling but does not accept TVs, and recyclers can bring in five items per day. Best Buy accepts three items per household per day, with categories and restrictions outlined on its website. It charges a $25 fee for computer monitors and some types of television.
Knowing the rules
Education is key to increasing the amount of materials that are recycled, experts say. The Illinois EPA released an online guide in 2018 that was designed to prevent people from contaminating their recycling with the wrong items.
“In order for (a recycling program) to be effective, it would definitely need to be accompanied by a robust education program to ensure the increase in population doesn’t flood the recycling stream with unworkable material,” said Jennings, of the agency.
Some items to avoid recycling are clothing and textiles, drinking straws, shiny or glittery wrapping paper, any dirty food container, rope, bubble wrap, foam containers, any glass that is not a jar or bottle, paper cups and plastic utensils.
Sandra Nilles of Forsyth knows the rules well. A longtime user of single-stream recycling, Nilles remembers washing her baby daughter’s food jars out before throwing them into the bin.
If she forgets her reusable grocery bags, Nilles opts not to bag her items at all rather than use plastic.
“I can’t stand when people tell me, ‘I’m getting a plastic bag because I’m going to use it to line my garbage cans,’” she said. “At the end of the day those bags don’t get recycled.”
The ultimate solution, she said, is to reduce the use of items that will lead to waste, rather than relying solely on recycling.
A 2019 IEPA survey found that an average of 15% to 20% of the items in recycling bins across the state were considered contaminants, Jennings said.
“We were able to determine most of the contamination were items that were close, but not exactly recyclable,” he said. Plastic bags are also a major problem, he noted.
China’s new standards draw attention to those problems.
“The issue with China is that they were more of a catalyst that started the change in the recycling markets,” said Mark Nighbor, vice president of marketing and communications for garbage hauler Advanced Disposal. “Realistically, what they did was, they said ‘Because of the amount of contamination in recycling materials, we are going to establish certain levels of, in essence, of quality.’”
Jennings said the new policy could be viewed as highlighting “very real problems” that had become ingrained in the U.S. recycling systems, which were shipping off unusable material to the foreign market.
There could be a silver lining.
“Even though (the international trade regulation) is a significant hurdle,” he said, “we’re collectively confident that recycling will look very different, but much more environmentally sound on the other side of whatever this problem is.”
