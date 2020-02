DECATUR — A commuter bus service from downtown Decatur to Amtrak stations in Champaign and Springfield is starting Monday. Peoria also will be served.

The agreement is between the city and the company Illinois Charter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The city in a statement said Mass Transit Administrator John Williams has been in talks about the service since late fall.

Buses will connect at the Senator Severns Transit Center​, 353 E. William St.

GALLERY: Remember Decatur's Union Bus Depot? A look back at our transportation history

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0