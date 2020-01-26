Conagra sells Lender's Bagels, Mattoon plant to Grupo Bimbo

Food Business News reported that Bimbo Bakeries USA, based in Horsham, Pa., also owns and operates the Thomas’ grain-based foods business, which includes bagels in its product portfolio.

In its article, Food Business News also detailed Lender’s history dating back to Harry Lender starting his New York Bagel Bakery in his family's garage in New Haven, Conn., in 1927.

Food Business News reported that Harry Lender's sons, Murray and Marvin, began to freeze the bakery’s bagels in the late 1950s to keep up with consumer demand, defrosting them for higher-volume weekend sales. This technique reportedly proved to be the catalyst for much of the future success for the company and the product.

According to Food Business News, the Lender brothers took ownership of New York Bagel Bakery in 1960. In 1965, they changed the name to Lender’s Bagels and built their first industrial facility.