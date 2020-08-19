Construction of lazy river set to begin at Splash Cove in Decatur's Nelson Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Splash Cove Water Park will include the addition of a lazy river when it opens on Memorial Day.

The Decatur Park District board on Wednesday approved a $2,675,655 contract with Decatur-based contractor Christy-Foltz, Inc. to lead the project. Construction is expected to begin in September.

The project is made possible through a $3 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

Clay Gerhard, the park district's director of operations, said a design for the 520-foot long river was approved Wednesday morning by the Illinois Department of Public Health and a permit is expected to come Thursday.

"The middle lane is what we call the rapids," Gerhard said, noting the river's path will include a little variety for floaters. "The lane's a little narrower, the water moves a little bit faster in that area."

Around the halfway point, the river splits into two routes.

"So you can choose to go to the rapids or to the normal lazy river, come back, then circle around and get out of the pool," he said.