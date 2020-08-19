Construction of lazy river set to begin at Splash Cove in Decatur's Nelson Park

DECATUR — Splash Cove Water Park will include the addition of a lazy river when it opens on Memorial Day.
The Decatur Park District board on Wednesday approved a $2,675,655 contract with Decatur-based contractor Christy-Foltz, Inc. to lead the project. Construction is expected to begin in September.
The project is made possible through a $3 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.
Clay Gerhard, the park district's director of operations, said a design for the 520-foot long river was approved Wednesday morning by the Illinois Department of Public Health and a permit is expected to come Thursday.
"The middle lane is what we call the rapids," Gerhard said, noting the river's path will include a little variety for floaters. "The lane's a little narrower, the water moves a little bit faster in that area."
Around the halfway point, the river splits into two routes.
"So you can choose to go to the rapids or to the normal lazy river, come back, then circle around and get out of the pool," he said.
The layout presented to the board Wednesday included a staircase entry connecting the river to the existing water park complex and three staircase exits where floaters can get out of the pool.
A secondary mechanical building to be constructed next to the river will hold pool equipment, filters and have two additional family single restrooms. Deck chairs will also be available in the surrounding open space near the entrance.
According to Gerhard, a decision to have park workers install fencing took $35,000 off the bid price. O'Shay Builders of Springfield submitted a bid of $2,905,575.
The water park, which includes multiple water slides and other features, has been in development for several years. Located along U.S. 36 and next to the Overlook Adventure complex, the water park is part of the park district's long-term lakefront development plan which aims to transform the Nelson Park area into a hub for recreation that could attract regional visitors as well as providing a range of activities for residents.
Splash Cove was supposed to open this year, but that was put on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Memories of Decatur parks
Cooling off
Dangling Good Time
Fariview Park bears
Figure Skating
Fun Fair
Fun Fair
Fun Fair slide
Hockey classes given at ice rink
Immersed in Studies
Joyland
Joyland
Me and my penguin
Nelson Park Golf Course
Nelson Park Golf Course
New Instructor
Really reeling
Skating
Summer in the Parks
Summer officially arrives
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.