Continuum of Care to hire community liaison to help fill gaps in homeless services

DECATUR — A new pilot program will fund a community liaison to address gaps in services to the population who is homeless.

Thanks to an anonymous donation from a couple who has a particular interest in helping that population, the $150,000 will be spread over two years. The project has been in the works for a few months, said Mary Garrison, president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center.

“When I started my role at Heritage, Natalie Beck from the Community Foundation (of Macon County) reached out and said 'How can we support you?'” Garrison said. “I began to talk with my colleagues at the Continuum of Care, Darsonya Switzer and our consultant, Fred Spannaus, and began thinking about what the continuum might benefit from.”

Agencies already operating, such as Dove Inc., Heritage, The Salvation Army and Empowerment Opportunity Center, offer a variety of services and outreach to people in need, but what is missing, Garrison said, is a way to ensure that people who are homeless or have mental illness or substance abuse know where to get the exact services they need.

The liaison will have a home base at the Decatur Public Library, with rotating office hours at the various other agencies, but his or her time will largely be spent in the community, forming relationships, gaining trust, connecting people with needs to the places that can fulfill them. The liaison will also work with businesses and community members who want to do something to help but don't know how, she said.

They're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in social work, human services or a related field, experience working with people experiencing homelessness and/or living with mental health and substance abuse disorders and working with diverse populations who can build strong relationships based on on respect and compassion, she said.

Applicants can submit a resume to Darsonya Switzer at dswitzer@doveinc.org.

“I believe it's something that we have kind of been missing in the Continuum of Care,” Switzer said. “We have, in the past, had a position kind of similar or a couple of positions that were similar that worked with the agencies to kind of close some gaps and we kind of lost traction with that. Bringing it back will help us to meet people where they are and also the community can be involved at a higher level than they have been.”

