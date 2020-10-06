Cool weather, rain cause slight delay in starting harvests

The recent cool weather and a rainy weekend have put at least some local farmers slightly behind schedule on bringing in their harvests.

Kent Kleinschmidt of Emden, president of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau, said that he normally tries harvesting his corn and soybeans in the third week of September. This year, he harvested a few rows of corn last week and began operating in earnest Tuesday, which put him roughly a week behind his usual timeline.

"It seems like a lot of [farmers] started this week," Kleinschmidt. "Most of us started Tuesday, because it was kind of damp yet on Monday after the rain over the weekend. With corn, we wait for the moisture to come down, because the wetter it is when we harvest it, the more it costs when we dry it."

Eric Schmidgall of Mackinaw has not begun his harvest yet, but plans to start bringing in his corn and soybean crops early next week. Like Kleinschmidt, recent cool weather and rain were the primary factors in his late start.

"It's slowed down the dry-down of the soil," he said.

In spite of the delay he experienced while waiting for the moisture level in the soil to decrease, Schmidgall anticipates an average yield on corn. He would not be surprised, however, if his soybean yields were slightly lower than normal.