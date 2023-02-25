DECATUR — James Heckwine and Doug Kennedy were both injured while bowling, seriously enough that they had to give it up.

But they found cornhole, and this weekend, they defended their doubles title Saturday at the second Macon County Cornhole Tournament at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Heckwine also won the singles title last year. The tournament is sponsored by Soy City Baggers.

“I found the sport in the Navy on the West Coast,” Heckwine said. “As soon as I got out (of the service), I made my own set of boards, and I've been playing ever since.”

He's always played sports, he said, and the neck injury he got while bowling prevents him from doing that at the level he was at before.

“This is an easy given,” he said. “It doesn't hurt, and you can play it with longevity and I don't have to worry about my back issues.”

He wouldn't say he's “good” at the game, despite winning last year, but he's “definitely progressing,” he said.

Kennedy said he, too, hurt his hips and back while bowling, but cornhole, often also called “bags,” has filled that space in his life. He practices several times a week, sometimes throwing 300 to 400 bags per session, and he sells bags, too.

There's a lot more to those bags than meets the eye. Bags come in different “speeds,” noted on the front and back of the bag, and different textures for the covers, depending on what the player is looking for, said Amber Bennett, who runs Soy City Baggers with her husband, Bryan. Some players are skillful enough to “roll” the bag as it lands so that it can go over a previous thrower's bag that's blocking the hole in the board. Blocking the hole is a strategic move to ensure the next player isn't able to get a bag into the hole and thus earn more points.

Cornhole was so named because at one time, corn was used to fill the bags, but that could be problematic if the bags got wet and the corn began to rot. Now they're filled with silicone beads and can be thrown in the wash if necessary, said Justin Ford, owner of Full House in Maroa, which hosts regular tournaments.

And while casual players at backyard cookouts might kill time with a few rounds while they wait for the hamburgers to cook, there are professional players, and matches are even shown on ESPN, Bennett said. One of the best players on the professional circuit is only 12, and that is another advantage of the game: Anybody can play and be on an equal footing.

For serious players, the American Cornhole League and the American Cornhole Association have regulations governing the bags and the size and angle of the boards. Professional boards must be 4 feet by 2 feet and cost around $300, while recreational boards can be 3 feet by 2 feet and cost about half that. Boards should measure no higher than 3.5 inches on the front and 12 inches on the back when set up. The tolerance for tops is no smaller than 47.5 inches long by 23.5 inches wide. Professional bags have to meet the League's specifications, while recreational bags do not.

Soy City Baggers holds regular events, twice a week in the summer, and there are events all over the area, Bennett said. If you want to learn, you don't even need bags, because everybody has extras. Just show up and other players will help you learn.

“There's a lot of different groups,” Bennett said. “There's pros. It's a true sport.”

