Coronavirus: Health-related cancellations, changes in Central Illinois as of Friday

EVENTS
Mount Zion Chamber Expo & Taste, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed until May 30.
Home, Lawn & Remodeling Expo, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, has been postponed.
The Good Samaritan Inn Annual Culinary Cookoff Event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at GT Church in Decatur is cancelled.
Town Hall on Prescription Drug Prices hosted by state Sen. Andy Manar, is cancelled. Had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center.
Macon County Continuum of Care Community Breakfast, which was scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled.
The Shelby County Health Fair scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled.
EIU Comic Con, which had been scheduled for March 28 at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library, has been cancelled.
Ebertfest, which had been scheduled for April 15-18 at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, has been cancelled.
The St. Teresa girls soccer tournament, scheduled for March 16-21, has been cancelled. Also, the St. Teresa boys and girls track meet at Rantoul on Saturday, March 14, and the St. Teresa boys track meet at the Gene Armer Invite on March 21, has been cancelled.
The Monticello School District has cancelled all school travel, competition, field trips, overnight teachers conferences, school visitors and community gatherings starting Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, April 5.
Cerro Gordo High School announced the cancellation of all games and meets, as well as all travel and community gatherings of more than 50 people outside the school until at least April 6.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will cancel or postpone non-essential events and classes at the hospital through the end of April. Events will include St. Mary's Chapel Mass. The Mass will be broadcast to patient rooms only. Events and meetings related to patient care will not be cancelled. For a complete list of cancelled events, go to www.stmarysdecatur.com/cancellations.
ATTRACTIONS
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum campus will close to the public as of Friday, March 13, and will remain closed until further notice.
UNIVERSITIES
Richland Community College has extended its spring break until March 23, and moving to online or alternate forms of teaching until at least April 3. During this time on-campus functions will be cancelled or postponed.
Lake Land College has extended its spring break until March 23 and moving to online or alternate forms of teaching when classes resume. All events at the college are suspended until further notice.
Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is extending its spring break until March 29. Students will have the option of studying remotely after the break.
Illinois State University in Bloomington is extending spring break to March 23 and moving to online or alternate forms of teaching until at least April 12.
The University of Illinois is shifting to online classes starting March 23, when its spring break ends. It is suspending events that are university-sponsored or hosted by registered student organizations with more than 50 attendees.
Southern Illinois University has extended its spring break to March 22 and is moving to online or alternate teaching methods.
Illinois Wesleyan University has extended its spring break until Sunday, March 22. Classes will resume using distance learning methods from March 23-27.
St. Teresa High School's spring musical "Legally Blonde" will be held today and Saturday, March 13-14, but ticket sales both nights limited to 200. The event will not be open to the general public.
Elite Energy Show Choir Premier Choice Show Choir Invitational scheduled for Saturday, March 14 is canceled.
St. Patrick School auction is postponed.
First Christian Church's St. Patrick's Day concert on March 13 is cancelled.
The Diocese of Springfield has ordered all Catholic schools to be closed the week of March 16, and that includes cancellation of all extra-curricular activities, social events and school-related gatherings. Catholic churches will continue to offer Mass, with instructions to add extra services if necessary if pastors expect more than 250 in attendance.
