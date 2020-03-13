Coronavirus: Health-related cancellations, changes in Central Illinois as of Friday

The St. Teresa girls soccer tournament, scheduled for March 16-21, has been cancelled. Also, the St. Teresa boys and girls track meet at Rantoul on Saturday, March 14, and the St. Teresa boys track meet at the Gene Armer Invite on March 21, has been cancelled.

The Monticello School District has cancelled all school travel, competition, field trips, overnight teachers conferences, school visitors and community gatherings starting Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, April 5.

Cerro Gordo High School announced the cancellation of all games and meets, as well as all travel and community gatherings of more than 50 people outside the school until at least April 6.

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will cancel or postpone non-essential events and classes at the hospital through the end of April. Events will include St. Mary's Chapel Mass. The Mass will be broadcast to patient rooms only. Events and meetings related to patient care will not be cancelled. For a complete list of cancelled events, go to www.stmarysdecatur.com/cancellations.

ATTRACTIONS

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum campus will close to the public as of Friday, March 13, and will remain closed until further notice.

UNIVERSITIES