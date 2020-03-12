Coronavirus: Health-related cancellations, changes in Central Illinois

Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at decnews@lee.net and we'll share the word.

EVENTS

Mount Zion Chamber Expo & Taste, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed until May 30.

Home, Lawn & Remodeling Expo, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, has been postponed.

The Good Samaritan Inn Annual Culinary Cookoff Event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at GT Church in Decatur is cancelled.

Town Hall on Prescription Drug Prices hosted by state Sen. Andy Manar, is cancelled. Had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center.

UNIVERSITIES

Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is extending its spring break until March 29. Students will have the option of studying remotely after the break.

Illinois State University in Bloomington is extending spring break to March 23 and moving to online or alternate forms of teaching until at least April 12.