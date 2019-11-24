You are the owner of this article.
Coroner identifies 87-year-old Decatur woman killed after car crashed into house
DECATUR — The Macon County Coroner's Office says an 87-year-old woman died of carbon monoxide intoxication after an SUV crashed into her Decatur home and caused a house fire

Chief Deputy Coroner Dee Coventry said in a statement that preliminary autopsy results showed Mary D. Hinton died after inhaling smoke and soot from the fire. She was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Saturday. 

The Decatur Police and Decatur Fire Departments previously said they both responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the incident in the 2300 block of East Locust Street. Authorities arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Hinton was found dead inside after the fire was put out, the fire department said.

Police said their initial investigation indicated that the vehicle was eastbound before it left the roadway and struck the house. Its 17-year-old male driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and was later arrested for driving under the influence and other pending charges.

An inquest and investigation are pending. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

