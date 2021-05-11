Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal Decatur crash

DECATUR — The motorcyclist who died after his machine crashed in Decatur Monday night was identified Tuesday as Thomas E. Ciambella, 68.

Ciambella had been traveling west in the 600 block of West South Side Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, according to a report from Decatur police.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Ciambella had been rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital where doctors fought to save him. “Mr. Ciambella underwent an extensive medical intervention in an attempt to save his life,” added Day. He said Ciambella had suffered “massive internal injuries”.

The crash had happened at 11:02 p.m. and Day said Ciambella was pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room at 11:56 p.m.

The crash is now under investigation by the Decatur Police Fatal Accident Investigation Team and Day said he was awaiting the results of routine toxicology tests.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

