Coroner IDs 2 Macon County women who died after Piatt County crash

URBANA — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two Macon County women who died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in rural Piatt County.
Dawn A. Duncan, 76, of Decatur, and Trucilla L. Enz-McLaughlin, 74, of Argenta, were both pronounced dead Friday evening in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Duncan had been driving with Enz-McLaughlin as a front seat passenger when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle just after 3 p.m. Friday. The collision occurred at the intersection of County Roads 0 East and 1300 North in Piatt County.
Northrup said autopsies were completed on both women Saturday and inquests may be held at a later date. The fatal crash is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.
These groups benefited from the 2021 WSOY Community Food Drive
AMELCA - $14,500
Baby Talk Warmline Assistance - $7,500
Blue Mound Food Pantry - $14,500
Catholic Charites Food Pantry ($373,900) Meals on Wheels (18,800)
Crossing Healthcare Prescription Gardens - $58,500
God's Shelter of Love - $11,500
Good Samaritan Inn - $127,500
Helping Hands Food Pantry - $14,250
Mt. Zion Food Pantry - $11,500
New Vision Food Pantry - $7,500
Richland Community College Food Pantry - $5,750
Extended Hands/Reasonable Services - $141,500
Salvation Army Food Pantry - $241,900
Big Blue Backpack ($14,500)
Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry ($355,100) Thanksgiving Basket Project ($84,900)
