Coroner IDs 2 Macon County women who died after Piatt County crash

URBANA — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two Macon County women who died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in rural Piatt County.

Dawn A. Duncan, 76, of Decatur, and Trucilla L. Enz-McLaughlin, 74, of Argenta, were both pronounced dead Friday evening in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital.

Newton woman dies after a head-on crash in Effingham County

Coroner Duane Northrup said Duncan had been driving with Enz-McLaughlin as a front seat passenger when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle just after 3 p.m. Friday. The collision occurred at the intersection of County Roads 0 East and 1300 North in Piatt County.

Northrup said autopsies were completed on both women Saturday and inquests may be held at a later date. The fatal crash is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.

Shane Brandel has been appointed Decatur police chief after serving in the role on an interim basis for four months. READ MORE HERE.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

