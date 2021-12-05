Coroner IDs 2 Macon County women who died after Piatt County crash

URBANA — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two Macon County women who died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in rural Piatt County.

Dawn A. Duncan, 76, of Decatur, and Trucilla L. Enz-McLaughlin, 74, of Argenta, were both pronounced dead Friday evening in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital.

Coroner Duane Northrup said Duncan had been driving with Enz-McLaughlin as a front seat passenger when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle just after 3 p.m. Friday. The collision occurred at the intersection of County Roads 0 East and 1300 North in Piatt County.

Northrup said autopsies were completed on both women Saturday and inquests may be held at a later date. The fatal crash is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.

