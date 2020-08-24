Coroner releases names of riders killed in Decatur motorcycle collision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The motorcyclist and his female passenger who were killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a car in Decatur were identified Monday as Edward S. Clark Jr. and Maria L. Karmatzis, who both lived in the city.

A statement from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Clark, 58, had been riding westbound on West Main Street when he was in collision with an eastbound car driven by a 24-year-old Decatur man at 4:30 p.m. near the Dipper Lane intersection.

Day said Clark and Karmatzis, 60, both suffered “fatal traumatic arrest due to massive trauma to the head, torso and extremities.”

The crash is under investigation by the Decatur Police Fatal Accident Investigation Team. In a statement following the crash, Sgt. Tony Tertocha had said preliminary investigations showed the motorcycle had crossed the double yellow line and had entered the eastbound lane when the collision occurred.

Both Clark and Karmatzis had been pronounced dead at the scene; initial police reports did not list the car driver as being injured.

Day said he was awaiting the results of routine toxicology tests and an inquest was pending.