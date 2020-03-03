UPDATES: Coroner takes over Lincoln plane crash scene; Interstate 55 traffic remains backed up

Update 10:20 a.m.
The Logan County coroner has taken over the scene of a plane crash on the outskirts of Lincoln, and a large tent has been erected over the wreckage.
Traffic on Interstate 55 southbound is backed up about a mile from the site, which is where I-55 crosses over routes 10-121. Some northbound traffic has resumed.
Southbound I-55 is shut down at Exit 126 at IL-10 in Lincoln due to a plane crash. First responders are on the scene. Avoid the area. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 6 (@IDOTDistrict6) March 3, 2020
Southbound traffic is being detoured to Illinois 10, east to Business 55 South to Exit 123, where traffic can return to southbound i-55.
Update 10:10 a.m.:
Southbound Interstate 55 in Lincoln remains closed after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning along the median.
There was no official word on casualties, but Illinois State Police said the plane contained multiple people.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
A witness said the plane was in flames, which since have been extinguished. The FAA could not immediately confirm the size of airplane.
The incident happened near where Interstate 55 crosses over the interchange with routes 10-121. To the west of the interchange are timber and corn fields; to the east are restaurants, gas stations and hotels.
A state police statement said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. when the small plane crashed on the interstate at milepost 126. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at milepost 126 and the road will be closed for four to five hours.
Numerous police, fire and rescue workers are on the scene. Witnesses from several local businesses reported hearing "a couple of booms" and seeing flames and smoke.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
This story will be updated.
Small plane crashes on Interstate 55 in Lincoln
ASSOCIATED PRESS
LINCOLN — A small plane crashed on Interstate 55 in the central Illinois community of Lincoln on Tuesday morning and burst into flames, officials say.
In a brief news release, the Illinois State Police said the small plane crashed at about 8:49 a.m. The state police did not have any details about whether anyone was injured or killed but said that there were “multiple occupants" aboard the plane.
The agency said that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to he scene and that Interstate 55 had been closed and was expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours.
Just awful. Small plane crash at the 126 exit on 55 at Lincoln just a few minutes ago. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ps6aAvZXkV— Dara Entwistle 🇺🇸 (@Showjock2) March 3, 2020