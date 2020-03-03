UPDATES: Coroner takes over Lincoln plane crash scene; Interstate 55 traffic remains backed up

Update 10:20 a.m.

The Logan County coroner has taken over the scene of a plane crash on the outskirts of Lincoln, and a large tent has been erected over the wreckage.

Traffic on Interstate 55 southbound is backed up about a mile from the site, which is where I-55 crosses over routes 10-121. Some northbound traffic has resumed.

Southbound traffic is being detoured to Illinois 10, east to Business 55 South to Exit 123, where traffic can return to southbound i-55.

Update 10:10 a.m.:

Southbound Interstate 55 in Lincoln remains closed after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning along the median.

There was no official word on casualties, but Illinois State Police said the plane contained multiple people.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.