Coroner's office releases names of 2 found dead in Decatur garage

DECATUR — The Macon County Coroner's Office has released the identities of two people found dead on Monday in a garage in the 1600 block of East Main Street.

The bodies have been identified as that of Brandon Tucker, 24, and Reagan Brown, 23, both of Decatur, the coroner's office said in a statement Tuesday.

They were found by police investigating a missing person's report about Brown, the office said.

Brown was found in the vehicle inside the detached garage and Tucker was partially outside the vehicle's open driver's door, the statement said.

Police earlier said foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. No gas was in the vehicle.

"Neither deceased individual was found to have any external trauma, nor were weapons of any kind recovered from the scene," Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement.

Autopsies were scheduled Tuesday evening and information will be released Wednesday morning, the coroner's office statement said.