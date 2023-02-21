"The History Corner: A Look Back" photo in the Monday, Feb. 20, e-edition of the Herald & Review was missing a name for one of the Mount Zion offensive linemen from 1988. They are, from left, Loren Sphar, Bob Licklider, Chad Hale, Todd Venters and Todd Vance.
