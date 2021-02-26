 Skip to main content
CORRECTION for Feb. 26
The HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital SHIELD Illinois testing lab has been operating as a laboratory-developed testing facility since November. The University of Illinois has applied for, but not received, emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The status of the request was incorrect in the story “Rose tours COVID test lab at HSHS St. Mary’s” on A3 of the Friday, Feb. 26, Herald & Review.

