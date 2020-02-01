You are the owner of this article.
Correction for Feb. 2
A presentation from the Illinois Attorney General's office on Monday will include guidance about how to get on the Do Not Call List. This information was not correct in brief "Decatur seminar to focus on preventing scams" on page A3 of Saturday's Herald & Review. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

We want you to tell us when you see wrong information so we can correct it. Email apetty@herald-review.com to report an error. 

