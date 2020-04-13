Correction for Wednesday, April 15
Correction for Wednesday, April 15

Kylee Phillips of Neoga's name was misspelled in the honorable mention section of the girls all-area team on Page B2 of the Thursday, April 9, Herald & Review.

Herald & Review corrections
Herald & Review corrections

We want you to tell us when you see wrong information so we can correct it. Email apetty@herald-review.com to report an error. 

