Alida Graham is a former Old King’s Orchard Community Center board member. Her association with the group was incorrect in the story “OKO marks 20 years” in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, Herald & Review.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
Travis N. Marley Jr., 32, also was ordered to spend 30 days in the Macon County jail, with credit for eight days already served. He also is eligible for day-for-day credit.
Eastern Illinois University student Jason Aguilar, 20, died Saturday evening.
A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has been closed off after a building started to collapse near the intersection with Wabash Avenue.
A Decatur man who recently was released from jail was arrested again after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.
The other driver was ticketed in collision that sent woman and child to the hospital.
Assault on female victim is captured on surveillance tape.
Demetrick L. Boey was deemed not guilty after a judge found there was no substantial evidence connecting him to the fatal stabbing of his brother.
A post on the village Facebook page cites an issue with it water pumps for the request.
Police said a man fired a firearm at another vehicle on Brush College Road on Sept. 22 after dropping someone off at Richland Community College.