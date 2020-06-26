Councilman David Horn to run for re-election to the Decatur City Council

DECATUR — David Horn has announced plans to seek a second term on the Decatur City Council.
“As the city focuses on recovery and overcomes the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, continuity in leadership will be essential to protect public health while restoring jobs that have been lost," Horn said in a news release.
Horn, a professor of biology at Millikin University, has served on the council since May 2017. Horn made an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2019.
During his time on the council, Horn said he is most proud of the relationships he has fostered with the citizens and working with fellow council members to make Decatur better.
Horn said neighborhood revitalization, fostering equitable relationships, protecting natural resources, and growing entrepreneurial opportunities will remain his focus, as well as being a strong advocate for citizen engagement in decision making, utilizing local labor, reducing the number of video gambling establishments, and allowing cannabis-related businesses in Decatur.
Horn said he prides himself on his perfect attendance at city council meetings and his involvement in the community. He also noted his use of social media to provide timely information on topics to be discussed at council meetings and sharing his views on city issues.
