Counting our blessings: Herald & Review staffers share what they are thankful for

We asked Herald & Review staff what they're thankful for this season.
It’s probably comically ethereal, but I’m grateful to have been born when and where I was. I’ve had a front row seat for history, from John Kennedy’s murder to 9/11, from The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to “Star Wars” to Beyonce. I think those of us who were born in the 1950s had the last chance to develop an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture, because of the limited amount available before we were really overwhelmed with options as the digital age approached. I always wondered what it was like for my parents when they first had radio introduced in their households. I guess I kind of know given the internet. It’s been an honor, a privilege and a real hoot to live it and to spend a lifetime documenting it.
Tim Cain
I am thankful for Joseph Priestly for accidentally creating carbonated water. This and coffee fuel me. I am also very appreciative of the wide variety of cheeses offered on this planet. My family and friends aren't too shabby either.
Kennedy Nolen
I am thankful for my family, friends, coworkers and most of all, Tina Fey.
Analisa Trofimuk
The husband and I are empty-nesters. My family has always been a blessing I thank God for everyday. Now I am finally seeing the fruits of our labor. My daughters are out in the world making a difference, which is something I have told them to do since birth. Yes, they are feeling some growing pains, but I'm also thankful for that. This will make them grow stronger, and, hopefully, less likely to move back home.
Donnette Beckett
Above all blessings in life is my family, who are the first to be in my corner when times are tough. I am beyond thankful for my mom, dad, brother and sister, as well as my fiance, Shiowa, who will officially join the family soon. On a less sappier note, but just as cheesy, I'm thankful for the little things in life. Nothing beats a relaxing evening of movies or games, especially with close friends.
Garrett Karsten
I am thankful for my family, friends, co-workers, customers and church family. I also am thankful to be able to help when needed.
Carol Collins
As with any other year since becoming a father, I am thankful for my amazing children. Triplets Sophia, Harper and Riley are 3 years old and all started pre-k this year. My youngest, Aria, has such a bright personality. They are all such blessings and I love them dearly.
Jeff Shaw
I am thankful every day for my amazing fiancé and two beautiful children! I thank God on a daily basis for granting me such a wonderful, caring and welcoming family. We all love each other no matter what and for that I will always be grateful.
Rachael Raczkowski
I'm thankful for a husband who cooks and is pretty nice in general, my big brother, a warm house, a good church and amazing pastors, and my dog and birds. Yes, even the cockatoo! I'm also thankful for "our kid," Raelynn, whose parents let us borrow her anytime and who has turned into a fine front person for our band. And for CDs and DVDs, which let me pretend it's still the 70s.
Valerie Wells
While I'm not worthy of the many blessings the Lord has bestowed upon me, I am truly thankful for his providing me with a loving mom and dad that created the foundation upon which to succeed, a loving wife who I can't image life without, two great kids who continue to amaze and make me proud every day, family and friends who make this journey much easier knowing they are there to pick me up when life has beaten me down, and equipping me with the skills for a job that I love to do. To quote two of the great minds our our time, Calvin and Hobbes, “We're so busy watching out for what's just ahead of us that we don't take time to enjoy where we are.” Take time to enjoy where you are.
Scott Perry
I'm grateful for my family and two dogs, a house near the woods, and the honor of coming into a newsroom each day to a group hungry to tell the stories about our community. And I'm very thankful for our readers. We thank you each day.
Chris Coates