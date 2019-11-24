Counting our blessings: Herald & Review staffers share what they are thankful for

I am thankful every day for my amazing fiancé and two beautiful children! I thank God on a daily basis for granting me such a wonderful, caring and welcoming family. We all love each other no matter what and for that I will always be grateful.

I'm thankful for a husband who cooks and is pretty nice in general, my big brother, a warm house, a good church and amazing pastors, and my dog and birds. Yes, even the cockatoo! I'm also thankful for "our kid," Raelynn, whose parents let us borrow her anytime and who has turned into a fine front person for our band. And for CDs and DVDs, which let me pretend it's still the 70s.

While I'm not worthy of the many blessings the Lord has bestowed upon me, I am truly thankful for his providing me with a loving mom and dad that created the foundation upon which to succeed, a loving wife who I can't image life without, two great kids who continue to amaze and make me proud every day, family and friends who make this journey much easier knowing they are there to pick me up when life has beaten me down, and equipping me with the skills for a job that I love to do. To quote two of the great minds our our time, Calvin and Hobbes, “We're so busy watching out for what's just ahead of us that we don't take time to enjoy where we are.” Take time to enjoy where you are.