Courtney Carson among those honored for Black History Month at state Capitol

Another well-known recipient in Central Illinois was Malik Turner, a graduate of Springfield’s Sacred Heart-Griffin High School and the University of Illinois, who is a wide receiver for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. He said he wants to give back to the community that helped him achieve his goals.

“I hope to accomplish things not just on the field, but off the field. And with the platform I'm given, hopefully I can be seen in this community as more than just an athlete,” Turner said.

Also receiving awards were state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Democrat from Peoria; Nikita Richards, a Bloomington resident who serves on the Illinois Council on Women and Girls; Bonnie Hester, who represents AFSCME union retirees on the West Central Illinois Labor Council board; Maurice Bridges, a U.S. Air Force veteran who works with fellow veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and Andrew Sforza, a barbershop owner in Springfield.

Richards is a U.S. Navy veteran and Chicago native who advocates for the health and safety of young people. She spoke about the importance of empowering young black women.

“None of what we’re doing is for ourselves,” she said, “and we shouldn’t keep it to ourselves. I pray that we all think about the next generation of leaders as we continue this great work.”