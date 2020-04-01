COVID-19 in Macon County: How to protect yourself and what to do if you have symptoms

The spread of COVID-19 is continuing through Illinois, with nearly 7,000 confirmed cases Wednesday.

Health officials are encouraging the following measures to protect yourself:

Practice social distancing as the first line of defense against spreading the virus.

Only leave home for essential tasks, like picking up groceries and medication or going to an essential job.

Wash your hands thoroughly (tops of hands, in between fingers, under fingernails and for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap) and often.

If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your coughts and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

If a tissue is not available, sneeze or cough into the crease of your elbow.

If you do contract the virus, symptoms can show up between two to 14 days after transmission. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the main symptoms identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's what to do if you develop symptoms:

Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.